Wright leaving WWOR-TV

It wasn't unexpected that the many cuts at Secaucus-based New York metro station WWOR-TV since it was purchased by Fox would include news director Will Wright.

But given Wright's impact at the former Chris Craft station in his nine years there, it was surprising nonetheless.

Wright was credited with bringing to the newscast the young and largely urban and minority watching the station's UPN programming.

Two years ago, WWOR-TV became the first non-network affiliated station to win the RTNDA's Edward R. Murrow Award for large market station, as well as numerous local Emmys. And the newscast was strong enough to beat the long-dominant, pre-merger WNYC-TV in the ratings book last May.

But when Fox brought Jim Clayton from Detroit to run its new New York duopoly and Clayton brought Neil Goldstein to oversee both operations, some believed Wright's days at WWOR-TV were numbered.

But Wright, whose contract ends at the end of the year, says he's been invited to discuss other jobs at Fox. In the meantime, he'll be engaged with his avocation as an artist and with the broadcast journalism coaching foundation that bears his name.

After working in New York, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, he says San Francisco is at the top of his wish list.

And given the NBC affiliate switch in San Francisco, "the time may be right," Wright said. - Dan Trigoboff