Wright exits BET

Veteran newsman Will Wright has left Black Entertainment Television, where he

was executive producer of the evening news for the past 19 months.

Wright -- probably best known for heading up WWOR-TV New York before it joined

WNYE-TV in a Fox-owned duopoly -- said he wants to try his hand as an independent

producer.

Wright speculated that his replacement might be one of several top newspeople

within BET's ranks.