Wright exits BET
Veteran newsman Will Wright has left Black Entertainment Television, where he
was executive producer of the evening news for the past 19 months.
Wright -- probably best known for heading up WWOR-TV New York before it joined
WNYE-TV in a Fox-owned duopoly -- said he wants to try his hand as an independent
producer.
Wright speculated that his replacement might be one of several top newspeople
within BET's ranks.
