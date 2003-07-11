Trending

Wright exits BET

By

Veteran newsman Will Wright has left Black Entertainment Television, where he
was executive producer of the evening news for the past 19 months.

Wright -- probably best known for heading up WWOR-TV New York before it joined
WNYE-TV in a Fox-owned duopoly -- said he wants to try his hand as an independent
producer.

Wright speculated that his replacement might be one of several top newspeople
within BET's ranks.