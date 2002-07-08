Wrestling collects $3.5M in Bozell suit

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. settled a defamation suit against

conservative TV critic Brent Bozell III and two of his advocacy groups,

collecting $3.5 million and an apology.

Bozell and his two groups, the Parents Television Council and the Media

Research Center, have long criticized WWE -- particularly its weekly United

Paramount Network show, SmackDown! -- for raunchiness.

In particular, Bozell has said the WWE was partly to blame for children who

died when other kids performed 'wrestling moves' -- a defense that most

prominently popped up in the case of a Florida boy, Lionel Tate, who killed the

six-year-old daughter of a family friend.

Bozell pressured advertisers to stop buying commercials on SmackDown!.

WWE successfully countered that SmackDown! wasn't even on the air when

the murder occurred and that the judge in the case dismissed the wrestling ties,

saying Tate simply stomped the girl to death.

'It's not very often do you, in a settlement, get money like this,' WWE

chairman Linda McMahon said. 'You can't sit by while someone is libeling

you.'

As part of the settlement, Bozell issued an apology that, among other things,

admitted that he and the PTC exaggerated the number of companies that had pulled

ads from SmackDown!, claiming withdrawals from companies that 'had never,

in fact, advertised on SmackDown! nor had any plan to advertise on

Smackdown!. Again, we regret this error and retract any such misleading

statements.'