Wresting, Monk Put USA on Top

Buoyed yet again by wrestling and Monk, USA was the most viewed cable network for the week ending Feb. 27, averaging 2.51 million total viewers in prime.

It was followed by non-ad-supported Disney with 2.35 million, TNT with 2.15 million, TBS with 1.81 million and Fox News with 1.62 million.

WWE Raw at 10 p.m. Feb. 27 was the most viewed program of the week with 5.05 million total viewers, followed by Monk at 10 p.m. March 3 with 4.89 million total viewers. The 9 p.m. hour of WWE Raw on Feb. 27 took third with 4.81 million total viewers.