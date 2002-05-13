Trending

WRC-TV looks in-house

By

With former WRC-TV Washington, D.C., general manager Linda Sullivan starting
today at new NBC station KNTV(TV) San Francisco, NBC's station group has a big
job to fill.

Observers noted that NBC has a good bench, and even staying in-house doesn't
present a narrow field.

Sources said strong candidates are three well-regarded NBC GMs: Michael
Jack from WCMH-TV Columbus, Ohio; Lisa Churchville from WJAR(TV) Providence,
R.I. -- where Sullivan worked before going to Washington; and Mike Ward,
WNCN(TV) Raleigh, N.C.