WRC-TV looks in-house
With former WRC-TV Washington, D.C., general manager Linda Sullivan starting
today at new NBC station KNTV(TV) San Francisco, NBC's station group has a big
job to fill.
Observers noted that NBC has a good bench, and even staying in-house doesn't
present a narrow field.
Sources said strong candidates are three well-regarded NBC GMs: Michael
Jack from WCMH-TV Columbus, Ohio; Lisa Churchville from WJAR(TV) Providence,
R.I. -- where Sullivan worked before going to Washington; and Mike Ward,
WNCN(TV) Raleigh, N.C.
