WRAZ, Time Warner offer HD hockey
WRAZ-DT Raleigh, N.C., a Capital Broadcasting Co. station, and Time Warner Cable will
broadcast 10 Carolina Hurricanes National Hockey League games in high-definition TV this season, with the first one set for Nov. 27.
Tommy Schenck, general manager of Fox 50 WRAZ-TV/DT, said, "HD captures all of the
incredible excitement of NHL action. It really adds a whole new dimension to the
game."
The Hurricanes are the fourth NHL team to broadcast HD games locally.
Viewers can watch the games via WRAZ-DT (channel 49.1 or 49.2 DTV) or Time
Warner Digital Cable channel 250.
