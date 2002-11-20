WRAZ, Time Warner offer HD hockey

WRAZ-DT Raleigh, N.C., a Capital Broadcasting Co. station, and Time Warner Cable will

broadcast 10 Carolina Hurricanes National Hockey League games in high-definition TV this season, with the first one set for Nov. 27.

Tommy Schenck, general manager of Fox 50 WRAZ-TV/DT, said, "HD captures all of the

incredible excitement of NHL action. It really adds a whole new dimension to the

game."

The Hurricanes are the fourth NHL team to broadcast HD games locally.

Viewers can watch the games via WRAZ-DT (channel 49.1 or 49.2 DTV) or Time

Warner Digital Cable channel 250.