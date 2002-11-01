WPXI(TV)'s Redmond drops appeal

WPXI(TV) Pittsburgh anchor Gina Redmond -- who entered a "no-contest" plea to

charges that she slapped her former producer at a summer party -- will return to

the air Monday after dropping plans to appeal her plea and community-service

sentence.

Redmond was taken off the air after station management determined that she had

become part of the news itself.

Redmond said after her court appearance that she was unaware that the proceedings would

include evidence against her, and she objected to the district justice's conclusion

that she appeared guilty.

In a statement last week, she said she was sorry if she had failed to conduct

herself professionally or had offended anyone.