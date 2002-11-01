WPXI(TV)'s Redmond drops appeal
WPXI(TV) Pittsburgh anchor Gina Redmond -- who entered a "no-contest" plea to
charges that she slapped her former producer at a summer party -- will return to
the air Monday after dropping plans to appeal her plea and community-service
sentence.
Redmond was taken off the air after station management determined that she had
become part of the news itself.
Redmond said after her court appearance that she was unaware that the proceedings would
include evidence against her, and she objected to the district justice's conclusion
that she appeared guilty.
In a statement last week, she said she was sorry if she had failed to conduct
herself professionally or had offended anyone.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.