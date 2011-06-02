WPP Sees 4-Month Revenue Growth
Media buyer WPP Group reported
a 6.2% gain in revenue for the first four months of 2010 due to the improving
U.S marketplace, MediaDailyNews
reported.
Revenues for advertising and
media investment continued its Q1 growth, with a 12% increase during the first
four months.
The company's branding and
identity, healthcare and specialist communications businesses grew more than
7%, while its public relations and public affairs increased 5%. Its consumer
insight revenues saw the least growth, at 3%, due to low demand in the U.S.,
U.K. and Japan.
