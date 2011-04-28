Trending

WPP and Interpublic Report Strong First Quarter

By

WPP and Interpublic have both reported strong first quarter results, according to MediaPost.

WPP stated that its "reported" revenues were up 7.0% and its "like-for-like" rose 6.7% from the same time last year. Interpublic reported its total revenue was up 10.3% and organic up 9.3%. WPP cited a media "bite-back," alluding to the fact that media and ad services are benefiting from a rebound in spending.

WPP is currently reviewing and revising its forcasts, with early indicators projecting over 6% growth, higher than originally budgeted. 