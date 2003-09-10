WPIX-TV’s Kimerling dies at 37
By DanTrigoboff
Sean Kimerling, sports anchor for WPIX-TV New York since 1997, died of
complications from testicular cancer at the age of 37 Tuesday.
Major League Baseball’s New York Mets, which Kimerling had covered, held a
moment of silence before Tuesday night's game.
"At this time, the hearts and prayers of all of us at WB11 go out to his
family and loved ones," the station said.
Kimerling is survived by his parents, a brother and a
sister.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.