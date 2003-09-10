WPIX-TV’s Kimerling dies at 37

Sean Kimerling, sports anchor for WPIX-TV New York since 1997, died of

complications from testicular cancer at the age of 37 Tuesday.

Major League Baseball’s New York Mets, which Kimerling had covered, held a

moment of silence before Tuesday night's game.

"At this time, the hearts and prayers of all of us at WB11 go out to his

family and loved ones," the station said.

Kimerling is survived by his parents, a brother and a

sister.