WPIX Reporter’s Death Investigated
The New York State Health Department is investigating the death of popular WPIX(TV) sportscaster Sean Kimmerling, citing "level-of-care" issues.
Kimmerling, who had been with the station since 1997, died Sept. 9 at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center following treatment for testicular cancer.
According to department spokesman Robert Kenny, the hospital has been ruled out: "We have no issue with Sloan-Kettering. Our focus has shifted to other health-care providers."
Kenny said the investigation will take "a couple of more weeks, at a minimum."
