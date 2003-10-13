WPIX Reporter’s Death Investigated

The New York State Health Department is investigating the death of popular WPIX(TV) sportscaster Sean Kimmerling, citing "level-of-care" issues.

Kimmerling, who had been with the station since 1997, died Sept. 9 at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center following treatment for testicular cancer.

According to department spokesman Robert Kenny, the hospital has been ruled out: "We have no issue with Sloan-Kettering. Our focus has shifted to other health-care providers."

Kenny said the investigation will take "a couple of more weeks, at a minimum."