WPIX picks up Mets games

WPIX-TV New York has re-upped to carry the New York Mets, following negotiations with rights holder Fox Sports Net New York. Fifty games will be carried over broadcast TV, in addition to the team's cable coverage on Fox

Sports Net. "This will be the 11th consecutive year of our broadcasting baseball and our third year televising the Mets," said Betty Ellen Berlamino, the Tribune station's station vice president and general manager. But this year, the station noted, the team's popularity should get a boost

from its 2000 National League Championship and play in the Subway World Series, which it lost to Bronx neighbor the Yankees. - Dan Trigoboff