WPIX 'logs' ratings win

Tribune Broadcasting said WPIX(TV) New York's Yule Log, which

returned Christmas Day after a 12-year absence, was local TV's top-rated program

from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The station reported Nielsen Media Research numbers of 3.1/10 for the two-hour video of a log

burning brightly in a fireplace, accompanied by Christmas carols.

The log was a regular feature from 1966 through 1989.