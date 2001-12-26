WPIX 'logs' ratings win
Tribune Broadcasting said WPIX(TV) New York's Yule Log, which
returned Christmas Day after a 12-year absence, was local TV's top-rated program
from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The station reported Nielsen Media Research numbers of 3.1/10 for the two-hour video of a log
burning brightly in a fireplace, accompanied by Christmas carols.
The log was a regular feature from 1966 through 1989.
