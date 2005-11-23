WPIX Keeps Mets

Tribune Broadcasting-owned WPIX New York has extended its local TV deal to carry New York Mets baseball for three more years.

The WB station inked a deal with new regional sports channel SportsNet New York to carry up to 25 Mets games per year. The network will launch in spring 2006 and owns rights to Mets and local New York Jets content,

The deal provides weekend games for WPIX and cross-promotional opportunities for SportsNet New York and the station via on-air, print and online promotions.

WPIX has carried Mets games since 1999. The Fox Television-owned UPN affiliate, WWOR, broadcasts local New York Yankees games.

