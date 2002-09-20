WPIX increases bilingual programming

WPIX(TV) New York is tripling the amount of its bilingual programming with

the addition of four-and-a-half hours of programming in Spanish and English.

The shows include 10 half-hours worth of off-net strips (Spanish-language

versions were supplied by the various distributors) and The WB Television Network's new series,

Greetings from Tucson.

The syndicated shows are Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Dharma & Greg,

Will & Grace (double run), Friends (double run), Everybody

Loves Raymond (double run) and Suddenly Susan.

According to WPIX, the New York TV market is 18.6 percent Hispanic.