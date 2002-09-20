Trending

WPIX increases bilingual programming

By

WPIX(TV) New York is tripling the amount of its bilingual programming with
the addition of four-and-a-half hours of programming in Spanish and English.

The shows include 10 half-hours worth of off-net strips (Spanish-language
versions were supplied by the various distributors) and The WB Television Network's new series,
Greetings from Tucson.

The syndicated shows are Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Dharma & Greg,
Will & Grace (double run), Friends (double run), Everybody
Loves Raymond (double run) and Suddenly Susan.

According to WPIX, the New York TV market is 18.6 percent Hispanic.