WPIX Extends 6:30 News To Weekends

On the heels of its 6:30 p.m. news launch Sept. 14, WPIX New York is debuting a weekend edition of PIX News at 6:30 Sept. 26. WPIX's 6:30 program goes against national newscasts on the ABC, CBS and NBC affiliates during the week.

The weekend newscasts on the CW outlet will be anchored by Jackie Hyland and Peter Thorne and will follow the same format as the weekday show, with "11 Stories Making News Right Now" along with news, weather, sports and traffic.

Tribune's WPIX produces 33 ½ total hours of local news a week in the #1 DMA.