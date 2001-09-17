WPIX cleared to use UHF signal

WPIX-TV New York received permission from the FCC over the weekend to broadcast over UHF channel 64 as an emergency measure to improve over-the-air service to Brooklyn and other points east of Manhattan.

WPIX's transmitter was among several located on top of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, and destroyed last week during the terrorist attack. The station returned to the air several hours after the attack, via a portable transmitter the station acquired following the 10993 bombing of the World Trade Center.

Channel 64, which has been dark, has a transmitter at the Empire State Building. - Dan Trigoboff