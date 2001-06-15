WPIX airing Yanks-Mets in HDTV

WPIX(TV) is touting its Friday night broadcast of interleague baseball tilt between the New York Yankees and Mets as the first time a New York TV station has produced and aired a local high definition TV show.

The game will be broadcast in true high definition (1080i scan, 16x9 aspect ratio) on the WB's digital channel. The WB digital channel is available in HDTV on UHF Channel 33 to viewers who have HDTV sets. - Dan Trigoboff