We understand there are some local TV news directors out there concerned that XM Radio shock jocks Opie & Anthony are targeting a new WOW campaign (Whip it Out Wednesday) toward their remote news broadcasts.

The pair, banished from Infinity's New York station for a contest promoting sex in public places, has long encouraged listeners to get naked in arguably innappropriate places, including flashing truckers who are better left to concentrate on the family sedan in front of them, and a a notable breast-baring on the Today Show.

At press time, we could not independently confirm the concern, but in the wake of the FCC's crackdown on indecency, broadcasters have a low threshhold for surprise exposure to fines and possible license revocation.

We'll keep you posted, but newspeople may want to keep an eye out for people with trench coats, zip-up blouses, velcro closures, wrap-around skirts, kilts....