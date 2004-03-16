Would-Be Apprentice Makes Web Pitch

An enterprising New Yorker named Jaime H. Hazan has created a Web site (www.i-want-to-be-the-apprentice.com) in hopes of getting on the next version of NBC’s reality show, The Apprentice.

The site includes testimonials from his friends, a streamed version of an audition video, a moderated blog and a poll in which surfers can chose between Donald Trump's hairstyle and Hazan's, well, lack-of-hair style as the "better power-broker" coiffe.

"It’s not enough to simply send in a tape," Hazan said. "You’ve got to demonstrate ambition and perseverance."