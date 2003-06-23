WorldLink to sell ads for Kingfish Boxing
Full-service media-sales firm WorldLink will oversee advertising sales for
the Kingfish Boxing Series, a monthly series of boxing events that air on
Fox Sports World, Fox Sports en Español and Fox Sports Latin America.
Kingfish Boxing Series is produced by Kingfish Boxing Productions,
founded by Anna Beth Goodman, wife of actor John Goodman.
The shows are aimed at "restoring the lost tradition of professional boxing
in the city of New Orleans," where the Goodmans live.
"The Kingfish Boxing Series presents advertisers with a unique and
exciting environment in which a number of targeted sponsorship opportunities are
available, including on-air, product integration and on-site branding," said
Toni Erickson Knight, founder and CEO of WorldLink.
