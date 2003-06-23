WorldLink to sell ads for Kingfish Boxing

Full-service media-sales firm WorldLink will oversee advertising sales for

the Kingfish Boxing Series, a monthly series of boxing events that air on

Fox Sports World, Fox Sports en Español and Fox Sports Latin America.

Kingfish Boxing Series is produced by Kingfish Boxing Productions,

founded by Anna Beth Goodman, wife of actor John Goodman.

The shows are aimed at "restoring the lost tradition of professional boxing

in the city of New Orleans," where the Goodmans live.

"The Kingfish Boxing Series presents advertisers with a unique and

exciting environment in which a number of targeted sponsorship opportunities are

available, including on-air, product integration and on-site branding," said

Toni Erickson Knight, founder and CEO of WorldLink.