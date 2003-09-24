WorldLink to Rep Carsey-Werner
Media-sales firm WorldLink will handle national syndication-advertising sales
for Carsey-Werner-Mandabach’s comedy block, comprised of Grace Under Fire
and Roseanne, the two companies said Tuesday.
WorldLink is also taking over advertising sales for CWM veteran sitcom
Cosby.
The two-comedy block is debuting this fall in 78% of the country, while
Cosby was on CBS from 1996-2000 and has since been airing in
syndication.
