WorldLink to Rep Carsey-Werner

Media-sales firm WorldLink will handle national syndication-advertising sales

for Carsey-Werner-Mandabach’s comedy block, comprised of Grace Under Fire

and Roseanne, the two companies said Tuesday.

WorldLink is also taking over advertising sales for CWM veteran sitcom

Cosby.

The two-comedy block is debuting this fall in 78% of the country, while

Cosby was on CBS from 1996-2000 and has since been airing in

syndication.