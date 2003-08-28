Worldlink links with La Familia Network
Media sales firm WorldLink will handle all direct response, infomercial ad sales and paid programming for La Familia Network.
The net is a family-oriented Hispanic cable channel carried on Cablevision in New York and a growing number of other systems, according to John Roos, LFN’s senior VP of marketing.
