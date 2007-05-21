World News Webcast On the Move

ABC is moving its World News Webcast from 3 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

ABC says the online newscast, hosted by World News anchor Charles Gibson, has initially targeted as a preview of the night’s network newscast, but that it has become "a stand-alone program with a distinct identity" and exclusive original content.

The move to 12:30, says ABC, is because the Web's peak traffic is in the early afternoon. ABC launched the Webcast in January 2006.