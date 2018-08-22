‘World News Tonight’ Anchor Muir Named NY State Broadcaster of the Year

David Muir, anchor of World News Tonight on ABC, has been named Broadcaster of the Year by the New York State Broadcasters Association (NYSBA). Muir, from Syracuse, New York, joined ABC News in 2003. He anchored overnight program World News Now and was a network correspondent. In 2011, Muir began anchoring the weekend edition of World News Tonight. In September 2014, he became the sole anchor and managing editor of the evening newscast.

Muir’s interviews include President Trump at the White House, President Obama in Cuba, and one with Pope Francis that the anchor conducted in Spanish.

Focused on the news business even as a child, Muir interned at WTVH Syracuse at 13.

“David Muir represents the best in broadcasting, not only in New York but around the world,” said David Donovan, president of NYSBA. “His journalistic integrity provides a guiding light and stands in stark contrast to the cacophony of opinions that often parade as facts in today’s world. We are deeply honored to recognize David’s outstanding achievements.”

Muir will be honored at the New York State Leadership and Hall of Fame Luncheon Oct. 18 at the Javits Center in New York.