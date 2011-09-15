'World News' EP Jon Banner Moves to New Role at ABC News
ABC World News executive producer Jon Banner has been named
senior executive producer responsible for division-wide initiatives.
Banner, who helmed World News since 2003, will be
responsible for the network's special projects while continuing to lead ABC
News' 2012 political coverage.
"Given Jon's deep
relationships across the company, his formidable knowledge of the news business
and his can-do spirit, he will be a bulldozer in our drive to unite this
organization with a common voice and mission," said ABC News President Ben
Sherwood in a memo to staff Thursday.
Michael Corn, who had been senior producer on the broadcast,
will succeed Banner as EP of World News.
"I came to know
Michael well during my tenure at Good Morning America - we worked
closely at all hours of the day and night - and I am confident that his energy,
creativity, competitive zeal and news judgment will lead the program to new
heights," Sherwood added.
