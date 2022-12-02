World Cup Knockout Stage; Tyson Fury's Boxing Return: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (December 3-4)

The second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament featuring the U.S. National Team highlights a busy lineup of live TV sports events scheduled the first full weekend of December.

The USMST – fresh off its November 29 win over Iran to advance to the World Cup’s round of 16 – will battle the Netherlands Saturday morning on Fox, with the Spanish-language feed on Telemundo and streaming service Peacock. The other World Cup game on Saturday features Argentina against Australia, also on Fox, Telemundo and Peacock.

On Sunday, FS1, Telemundo and Peacock will offer the England-Senegal and France-Poland World Cup games.

In the boxing ring, ESPN Plus will stream live the heavyweight championship fight between titleholder Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora in the third match between the two fighters. Fury, who knocked out Dillian Whyte in his last fight this past April, has won the first two bouts against Chisora. Also on Saturday, DAZN will stream the third bout between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez. The two boxers split the two previous fights.

In the Octagon, ESPN Saturday will televise a UFC Fight Night card featuring a main event welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.

College football's Championship weekend Saturday schedule offers several big games featuring top 10-ranked teams, including top-ranked Georgia against No. 14 LSU in the SEC Championship game on CBS, second-ranked Michigan against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship on Fox, third-ranked TCU battling 10th ranked Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game on ABC and No. 9 Clemson versus No.23 North Carolina in the ACC Championship game on ABC.

Week 13 of the NFL season starts with Sunday afternoon regional game coverage on Fox and CBS, followed by NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast pitting the Indianapolis Colts against the Dallas Cowboys.

On the links, NBC will air weekend final round coverage of the PGA Hero World Challenge golf tournament.■