Working the Room: How to Make the Most of an Industry Event

Working the room at

industry functions is a time-honored strategy for savvy job-seekers.

Even if

you're not actively looking for a new position, it's an ideal way to mix

and

mingle with people who can help you expand your knowledge of your

discipline

and potentially advance your career. These dozen timely tips will help

you take

full advantage of your next meet-and-greet opportunity - before, during

and

after the event.

BEFORE

1. Choose your events. In the cable and media

industry, you have a gold mine of opportunities, ranging from the

week-long

spring and fall Cable Connections

to luncheons, seminars, golf outings,

charity fundraisers and conferences hosted

by targeted professional groups such as CTHRA, CTAM, NAMIC, SCTE, WICT,

and others. You can easily identify the events that deliver the audience

you

want to reach by visiting the event listings posted on the associations'

and

trade publications' Web sites.

2.

Do some homework. Carefully review

the roster of registered attendees (often provided to registrants) and

note the

names of people with whom you'd especially like to connect. If the

attendee

list isn't readily available to you, check out the list of speakers in

your

registration kit or on the event Web site. Research the key players to

get an

idea of their backgrounds and interests, both on and off the job, so

you'll be

prepared for constructive conversations.

3.

Dress for success. It goes without

saying that the "uniform of the day" (or evening) may vary depending

upon the

nature of the event and the culture of the particular group. Whether

you're

dressing for a technical seminar, a luncheon round-table or a black-tie

gala,

think in terms of comfort as well as appearance. If at all possible,

give any

new outfit a "test drive" in advance. You won't make your best

impression - or

fully absorb the action around you - if you're distracted by tight

shoes, a

chafing collar label or a dress strap that just won't stay put.

Remember, you

are the product you wish to market.

4.

Bring business cards. You'd be

amazed how many people forget this key marketing tool. If you're

currently

unemployed, have cards made up with your name, full contact information,

and

profession, i.e. Human Resources Consultant, Web Designer, Finance

Executive.

Keep them close at hand in a pocket or the sleeve of your badge holder.

Avoid

simply dropping the cards into your brief case or large purse, or you'll

find

yourself fumbling to retrieve them. Do not show up with a stack

of

resumes to pass out. For one thing, it will make you look desperate; for

another, there's a good chance the recipients will simply toss the

cumbersome

paper into the closest trash can.

DURING

5. Don't overindulge. Aside from the negative

image you'll present by downing excessive food and drink, you'll defeat

your

purpose for attending the event in the first place. Your first priority

is not

the meal but rather to make connections. Furthermore, the surest route

to a

good first impression with anyone is a firm, sincere handshake - and you

can't

deliver that when your hands are filled with drinks, canapÃ©s and

cocktail

napkins.

6. Take the initiative. Don't stand around waiting

for formal introductions. If there are specific people you'd like to

meet, ask

a mutual acquaintance to introduce you. Or simply walk up and introduce

yourself. Don't be shy about gently inserting yourself into

conversations.

That's part and parcel of events like these. Just remember to ask for

business

cards before you leave the group!

7. Circulate. Whatever you do, don't cling to the person you came

with or attach yourself to the one or two people you may know in the

room.

Instead, follow the Ten Minute Rule: A general rule of thumb is to spend

no

more than 10 minutes in conversation with any one person. It's

especially

counter-productive to engage in long discussions with people you already

know

well. Remember: Your objective here is to make new quality contacts

rather than

chewing the fat with someone you see regularly.

8. Ask and listen. Show genuine interest in the people you meet.

Ask

about their families, careers and personal interests. Unless it just so

happens

that someone has a position to fill that's right up your alley, don't

dwell on

yourself and your job search. That can come later in your follow-up

activity.

Remember, in order to be effective at networking you are seeking to turn

a

casual encounter into a short or long-term opportunity. Therefore look

for ways

to make the connection in some way mutually beneficial.

9. Give and take. Whenever you give someone a card, request one

in

return. If the recipient doesn't have a card and you have the

opportunity, ask

for an email address, and jot it down, along with the person's name and

company. In many cases, especially at seminars or professional

development

courses, this information will be included in the attendee roster.

AFTER

10.

Follow up. As soon as possible after

you return home, send a cordial e-mail message to everyone you met, and

attach

a resume. You might want to develop a one-page version aimed

specifically at contacts

who don't have job openings, and may not even be in your particular

field, but

who could provide valuable leads. Rather than targeting a particular

position,

simply list your key skills and qualifications, along with your career

history

and whatever industries or employers most interest you. These nuggets of

information just may remind your new-found allies of opportunities

they've

heard about or friends who could help you.

11.

Stay on the radar screen. This is

where tip number 8, "ask and listen," comes in. Set a search engine

alert for

your contacts' names and their prime interests, and any time you receive

an

appropriate "hit" - which could be anything from a professional award to

a

daughter's blue ribbon in a horse show - send a message of

congratulations. Or

forward an article on a topic you discussed.

12.

Organize your contact list. Using

dedicated contact-management software or a general-purpose spreadsheet

will

give you the advantage of being able to quickly search, sort, maintain

notes

and categorize your contacts. The key to really building relationships

is to

keep track of and stay in touch with your cohorts who can help advance

you

career and industry visibility whether you are employed or in job

transition.

The authors are both CTHRA Board Members.