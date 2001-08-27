Woods playoff pumps CBS numbers
CBS Sports' coverage of Tiger Woods playoff victory in the World Gold Championships - NEC Invitational on Sunday produced a ratings bonus for the overtime.
Woods' win in a seven-hole playoff with Jim Furyk,
scored a 7.1 rating, 16 share for all TV households in Nielsen overnight
numbers, a 34% jump from last year's 5.3/12 for another Woods victory.
The seven-hole playoff pushed the overall rating, producing a 10.1/21 between
5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (ET), with the rating peaking at 11.3/22 in the final
half-hour.
That final round rating was the highest for the NEC since 1986, according to
CBS Sports.
Saturday and Sunday's two-day average scored a 5.8/13, a 12% increase from last year's 5.2/12, and 29% jump from a 4.5/11 in 1999, when Woods won his first NEC title.
- Richard Tedesco
