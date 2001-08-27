Woods playoff pumps CBS numbers

CBS Sports' coverage of Tiger Woods playoff victory in the World Gold Championships - NEC Invitational on Sunday produced a ratings bonus for the overtime.

Woods' win in a seven-hole playoff with Jim Furyk,

scored a 7.1 rating, 16 share for all TV households in Nielsen overnight

numbers, a 34% jump from last year's 5.3/12 for another Woods victory.

The seven-hole playoff pushed the overall rating, producing a 10.1/21 between

5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (ET), with the rating peaking at 11.3/22 in the final

half-hour.

That final round rating was the highest for the NEC since 1986, according to

CBS Sports.

Saturday and Sunday's two-day average scored a 5.8/13, a 12% increase from last year's 5.2/12, and 29% jump from a 4.5/11 in 1999, when Woods won his first NEC title.

- Richard Tedesco