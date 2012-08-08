Woodruff Gets Gaylord Prize

PBS NewsHour

anchor Judy Woodruff will receive the Gaylord Prize for Excellence in

Journalism and Mass Communications from the University of Oklahoma.

Woodruff is a Tulsan native and has spent four decades

covering Washington for NBC, CNN and now PBS.

"Judy Woodruff is passionate about serious journalism and

knows as much about American politics and American government as any reporter

in the business," said Gaylord College Dean Joe Foote in announcing the

award. "On top of that, she is a native Oklahoman."

The Gaylord prize is for "a lengthy and distinguished

career symbolized by high standards of excellence."