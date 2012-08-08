Woodruff Gets Gaylord Prize
PBS NewsHour
anchor Judy Woodruff will receive the Gaylord Prize for Excellence in
Journalism and Mass Communications from the University of Oklahoma.
Woodruff is a Tulsan native and has spent four decades
covering Washington for NBC, CNN and now PBS.
"Judy Woodruff is passionate about serious journalism and
knows as much about American politics and American government as any reporter
in the business," said Gaylord College Dean Joe Foote in announcing the
award. "On top of that, she is a native Oklahoman."
The Gaylord prize is for "a lengthy and distinguished
career symbolized by high standards of excellence."
