Woodcock to run his third L.A. TV outlet

David Woodcock, who has already run two stations in Los Angeles, will run a third; this time for CBS' station group.

Woodcock, who only a week ago lost his job as general manager at KCOP-TV when Fox took over the Chris Craft station group, was named vice president and general manager at KCBS-TV. The talks between CBS and Woodcock clearly preceded management changes at KCOP(tv).

Woodcock replaces retiring John Severino, who plans to continue as a consultant through the transition, CBS said.

From 1991 to 1996, Woodcock was president and general manager, KCAL-TV Los Angeles, a Walt Disney Company station. - Dan Trigoboff