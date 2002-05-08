Woodcock out at KCBS-TV
After less than one year on the job, David Woodcock is out as general manager
of KCBS-TV, as owner Viacom Inc. is about to complete its $650 million acquisition of
KCAL(TV) from Young Broadcasting Inc.
This will leave KCAL GM Don Corsini in charge of both stations
when the deal is completed.
Many knowledgeable sources believed it would be Woodcock who would run the
duopoly, although CBS station executives never confirmed that and frequently touted
Corsini's abilities.
Prior to coming to KCBS-TV, Woodcock left KCOP(TV) Los Angeles last year when
its owner, Chris-Craft Industries Inc., was taken over by Fox.
Princell Hair, the Viacom group's No. 2 man in local news behind news vice
president and WCBS-TV New York news director Joel Cheatwood, recently took over
the news at KCBS-TV and is expected to run both news
departments.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.