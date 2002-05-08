Woodcock out at KCBS-TV

After less than one year on the job, David Woodcock is out as general manager

of KCBS-TV, as owner Viacom Inc. is about to complete its $650 million acquisition of

KCAL(TV) from Young Broadcasting Inc.

This will leave KCAL GM Don Corsini in charge of both stations

when the deal is completed.

Many knowledgeable sources believed it would be Woodcock who would run the

duopoly, although CBS station executives never confirmed that and frequently touted

Corsini's abilities.

Prior to coming to KCBS-TV, Woodcock left KCOP(TV) Los Angeles last year when

its owner, Chris-Craft Industries Inc., was taken over by Fox.

Princell Hair, the Viacom group's No. 2 man in local news behind news vice

president and WCBS-TV New York news director Joel Cheatwood, recently took over

the news at KCBS-TV and is expected to run both news

departments.