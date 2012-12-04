Wood Named President of Unscripted at Burnett's One Three Media

Terry Wood is the new president of unscripted and original

syndication for One Three Media, a joint venture between Mark Burnett and

Hearst Corp. that has produced such hits as NBC's The Voice and ABC's Shark Tank. Burnett also produces such

long-running unscripted series as CBS' Survivor and The Job, and

NBC's Celebrity Apprentice.

Wood previously was president of creative affairs and

development at CBS Television Distribution, where she developed and produced

such shows as Dr. Phil, Rachael Ray, The Insider and The

Doctors. She also was in charge of production of current CTD series, such

as Entertainment Tonight,Inside Edition, Judge Judy and Judge

Joe Brown.

"I have known and admired Terry for many years,"

said Burnett in a statement. "She is a personal friend and a top-level

producer with an unparalleled track record of success with quality

programming-which is very important in differentiating television storytelling

today. She is a perfect fit for One Three as we expand our business into

2013."

"I've known Mark for years and am thrilled to join his

team at One Three," said Wood. "He has more hits on television than

anyone. I've been looking for the perfect place to start the next chapter of my

career and this is absolutely the right fit because I care about producing

quality shows."

Last May, One Three Media hired HBO's Anne Thomopoulos to

run its scripted division. This spring, that division will premiere its first

effort, The Bible, which was produced by Burnett and his wife, Roma

Downey, and will air on History.

"We're intent on growing the reach and capabilities of

One Three," said Scott Sassa, president of Hearst Entertainment &

Syndication, also in a statement. "We are extremely serious and excited

about our future. Anne's hiring was the first key step in that process and Terry

coming aboard is another."