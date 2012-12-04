Wood Named President of Unscripted at Burnett's One Three Media
Terry Wood is the new president of unscripted and original
syndication for One Three Media, a joint venture between Mark Burnett and
Hearst Corp. that has produced such hits as NBC's The Voice and ABC's Shark Tank. Burnett also produces such
long-running unscripted series as CBS' Survivor and The Job, and
NBC's Celebrity Apprentice.
Wood previously was president of creative affairs and
development at CBS Television Distribution, where she developed and produced
such shows as Dr. Phil, Rachael Ray, The Insider and The
Doctors. She also was in charge of production of current CTD series, such
as Entertainment Tonight,Inside Edition, Judge Judy and Judge
Joe Brown.
"I have known and admired Terry for many years,"
said Burnett in a statement. "She is a personal friend and a top-level
producer with an unparalleled track record of success with quality
programming-which is very important in differentiating television storytelling
today. She is a perfect fit for One Three as we expand our business into
2013."
"I've known Mark for years and am thrilled to join his
team at One Three," said Wood. "He has more hits on television than
anyone. I've been looking for the perfect place to start the next chapter of my
career and this is absolutely the right fit because I care about producing
quality shows."
Last May, One Three Media hired HBO's Anne Thomopoulos to
run its scripted division. This spring, that division will premiere its first
effort, The Bible, which was produced by Burnett and his wife, Roma
Downey, and will air on History.
"We're intent on growing the reach and capabilities of
One Three," said Scott Sassa, president of Hearst Entertainment &
Syndication, also in a statement. "We are extremely serious and excited
about our future. Anne's hiring was the first key step in that process and Terry
coming aboard is another."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.