Wood consulting at ABC News

Terry Wood, former president of creative affairs and development at CBS Television Distribution, is working as a consultant with ABC News, among other projects, according to sources.

Wood has been working with ABC for a couple of months, say sources. Wood has a good working relationship with ABC after years of collaborating with ABC's owned television stations on The Oprah Winfrey Show, which CTD distributed.

Since Wood left CTD in November 2010, she's been developing projects on her own, including shows for daytime.

Wood is not, however, consulting on Disney-ABC's new afternoon talk show, Katie, starring former CBS News and Today Show anchor Katie Couric. Today, Disney-ABC confirmed that Kathy Samuels, another daytime vet, will co-executive produce that show with Jeff Zucker.

Neither Wood nor an ABC spokesman had any comment.