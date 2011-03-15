'Wonder Women' Share Life Lessons at Packed Event

A dozen top female executives in cable, programming and technology shared life and career lessons at a luncheon with more than 900 attendees Tuesday, marking the 11th annual Multichannel News "Wonder Women" celebration.

At the New York Hilton event, co-sponsored by the New York chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications, the honorees followed tradition by thanking mentors, bosses, parents and spouses.

They also gave advice to their peers based on what they'd learned, and on occasion put in a plug for promoting women on the job.

