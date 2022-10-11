Wonder Women of NY Nominations Extended
New deadline to nominate an exec for honor is October 14
Nominations (free) are now open for Wonder Women of New York City, the long-running Multichannel News celebration of women leaders in media, entertainment and broadband industries. The nomination deadline is Friday, October 14.
To nominate a Wonder Woman of New York, click this link. To read more about Wonder Women, visit mcnwonderwomen.com.
Wonder Women of New York will be profiled in the March issue of B+C Multichannel News. They will be honored at a gala luncheon on March 23, 2023, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.
Kent has been a journalist, writer and editor at Multichannel News since 1994 and with Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He is a good point of contact for anything editorial at the publications and for Nexttv.com. Before joining Multichannel News he had been a newspaper reporter with publications including The Washington Times, The Poughkeepsie (N.Y.) Journal and North County News.
