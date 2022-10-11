Wonder Women of NY Nominations Extended

Nominations (free) are now open for Wonder Women of New York City, the long-running Multichannel News celebration of women leaders in media, entertainment and broadband industries. The nomination deadline is Friday, October 14.

To nominate a Wonder Woman of New York, click this link. To read more about Wonder Women, visit mcnwonderwomen.com.

Wonder Women of New York will be profiled in the March issue of B+C Multichannel News. They will be honored at a gala luncheon on March 23, 2023, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.