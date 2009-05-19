Women's Media Center Celebrates First Media Awards

CNN women swept the honors for best broadcast journalism in the Women's Media Center's (WMC), which was co-founded in 2005 by Gloria

Steinem, Jane Fonda and Robin Morgan,

first Media Awards.

The awards acknowledge "some of the women who are making a difference in media."

Under the heading of best "Print and Broadcast Journalists," Christiane Amanpour and Candy Crowley were honored along with the New York Times' Helene Cooper.

Bonnie Erbe (PBS' To The Contrary) and Rachel Maddow (MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show) were tapped as best broadcast hosts, while Tina Fey (NBC's 30 Rock) got the nod for entertainment.

WMC will also take the opportunity of its first laurel-giving ceremony--a cocktail party June 17 at the Sackler Foundation in New York--to throw some darts as well.

It will also take part in what it calls the year's most sexist media moments: the absence of a female moderator at the presidential debates, the failure to create a diverse White House press corps, and the lack of diversity of Sunday public affairs hosts.