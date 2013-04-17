Women Viewers Continue to Rule Broadcast Primetime

Broadcast networks put all kinds of strategies into play

when it comes to attracting audiences to new shows, from social media to

streaming to webisode tie-ins. Yet execs seem to get that the foundation for

any such success strategy always begins with two simple words: Ladies First.





Granted, each season, some broadcasters premiere a couple of

new series that might have more appeal to men, but the key to keeping a series

on the air is still making sure a large enough number of women tune in each

week.





Comparing the overall adults 18-49 demo ratings with the

women 18-49 ratings reveals a number of shows that would be on the cancellation

bubble this season if it weren't for a large number of female viewers.





Among the most notable is ABC drama Scandal, which is

averaging a 2.0 among combined male and female 18-49 viewers, but a 3.1 among

women 18-49. NBC drama Parenthood is averaging a 1.8 rating among all adults

18-49, but a 2.5 among women 18-49. Fox's Glee, which has struggled for

the past two seasons, may have been cancelled after last season if not for its

heavy influx of female viewers. This season the musical dramedy is averaging a

2.1 18-49 rating, but among women 18-49, it is scoring a 2.8.





ABC comedy Suburgatory is averaging a 2.1 among

adults 18-49, but a 2.6 among women 18-49. Fox sitcom New Girl, which

has already been renewed for a third season, is averaging a 2.2 18-49 rating,

but a 2.6 among women 18-49.





ABC freshman drama Nashville is averaging a paltry

1.6 among adults 18-49 but among women 18-49 it is pulling a much healthier 2.3.

And the network's fellow drama Revenge is averaging a 2.3 18-49 rating

but a more solid 3.1 among women in that demo.





While ABC's Dancing With the Stars is not facing

cancellation because it is still averaging about 14 million in total viewers,

female viewers watching in droves are keeping its 18-49 rating just above

water. DWTS' Monday edition is

averaging a 2.4 18-49 rating, but a 3.3 among women in that demo. Its Tuesday

night results show is averaging a 2.3 18-49 rating, but a 3.1 among women in

the demo.





Two more of ABC's most-watched series by women are drama Grey's

Anatomy and reality series The Bachelor.Grey's averages a

solid 2.9 among all adults 18-49, but that number is bolstered by the 4.3

rating among women 18-49. Similarly, The Bachelor averages a 2.7 in the

18-49 demo, but among women in the demo averages a 4.0. And ABC drama Once

Upon a Time averages a solid 2.8 among adults 18-49, but an even better 3.6

among women in that demo.





NBC has been having trouble on Thursday nights with its

comedy block. If you look at the ratings, one reason might be that not enough

women are tuning in. The Office has an 18-49 demo rating of 1.7, the

same rating it has among women 18-49. Community averages 1.2 among all

adults 18-49, and 1.3 among women 18-49. Parks and Recreation averages

the same 1.5 among women 18-49 and all adults 18-49. Ditto for 1600 Penn,

which averaged a 1.1 both among all adults 18-49, and among women in the demo.

NBC needs to put on some comedies that draw more women.





Fox's American Idol and NBC's The Voice are

both among the most-watched shows on television but they also skew heavily

female. Wednesday Idol averages a 4.4 in the 18-49 demo but a 5.5 among

women 18-49. The Voice averages a similar 4.4 on Monday among all

viewers 18-49, but a 5.6 among women in the demo.





What are some of the favorite shows this season among older

women in the 35-54 demo? CBS' sitcom The Big Bang Theory is tops with a

7.9 rating, followed by Wednesday American Idol (7.1), the Monday Voice

(6.9), CBS drama NCIS (6.7), Thursday Idol (6.6), Tuesday Voice

(6.5), CBS comedy Two and a HalfMen (6.1), Dancing With

the Stars (5.8), CBS drama NCIS: Los Angeles (5.6) and Grey's

Anatomy (5.6).





Among this season's freshman series that have already been

cancelled, the NBC drama Do No Harm

averaged a 0.9 among women 18-49, Fox's Mob Doctor averaged a 1.4, CBS

drama Made in Jersey averaged a 1.2, NBC's Animal Practice a 1.4

and ABC dramas Last Resort and Zero Hour averaged a 1.5 each. The

latter two ABC dramas were put on the air to specifically draw in more men.

While they did draw more men than women, they didn't draw enough women to keep

them on the air.





And of course, when women don't watch a series targeting them,

it is often a death knell. NBC's reality series Fashion Star, almost

exclusively geared to women, is averaging a 1.0 among women 18-49 in its second

season.





There are a few broadcast primetime series -- excluding

sports -- being watched by more men than women that are doing well, but they

number a handful. The entire Fox Sunday animation block of The Simpsons, Family Guy,

American Dad, Bob's Burgers and The Cleveland

Show is watched by more men than women, and CBS newsmagazine 60 Minutes

is watched by more men in the 18-49 demo than women by a slight margin.





The CBS freshman drama Vegas, the network's attempt

to reach more men with a series,averages just a 1.7 among the 18-49

demo overall, and a 1.8 among women in the demo. At the other end of the

success spectrum in the demo sits the Fox drama The Following which is

averaging a 2.8 18-49 rating, and a 3.0 among women in the demo. And CBS drama Person

of Interest is also close in ratio, averaging a 2.7 in the demo overall,

and a 2.9 among women 18-49.





Clearly, without a larger percentage of female viewers, a

series is going to have trouble surviving its freshman season.





Even on cable, for scripted series to have staying power

they need to appeal to women. Cable does have several male-skewing hits, but

they are reality series such as History's Pawn Stars and Swamp People,

Discovery's Gold Rush and Deadliest Catch, and A&E's Duck

Dynasty and Storage Wars.





With the Big Four broadcast networks ordering 100 or so pilots

during the current development season, it will be interesting to see what they ultimately

select and how many of those series will aggressively target men. Based on the

ratings numbers, the shows that do skew more male will be facing an uphill

battle.