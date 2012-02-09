Women of NY: Speaker Bios

TO REGISTER FOR THE WOMEN OF NY EVENT APRIL 10, 2012, CLICK HERE



Wendy Williams

Host,

The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams, mother, wife and bestselling author, is the host and executive

producer of syndicated talker The Wendy Williams Show. Prior to entering

the TV business, Williams built a devoted audience during her 23-year radio

career via her nationally syndicated show The Wendy Williams Experience.

Williams was one among a handful of women inducted into the National Radio Hall

of Fame in November 2009. She most recently competed on the twelfth season of Dancing

With the Stars, and other TV credits include hosting GSN's Love Triangle

and being a featured guest on One Life to Live and Lifetime's Drop

Dead Diva.

Mindy

Grossman

CEO, HSN, Inc.

HSN CEO Mindy Grossman oversees a $3 billion direct-to-consumer retail

portfolio which includes the HSN and Cornerstone businesses. Since 2006, Grossman

has led HSN's transformation into a lifestyle network by fusing relationships

between the entertainment and retail communities. She is credited with making

HSN a multiplatform business, including leading its expansion into mobile.

Prior to taking HSNi public in 2008, Grossman had been CEO of IAC Retailing, a

division of Interactive Corporation, primarily comprised of the HSN and

Cornerstone brands. She previously held key positions at Nike, Polo Jeans

Company, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. In 2011, Forbes named her of the

world's 100 most powerful women.

Ava

Jordhamo

President, Zenith Media New York

Ava Jordhamo, named President of Zenith Media New York in December 2011, is

responsible for overseeing all functions of the New York office, including

budgeting, fiscal responsibility, and talent and employee management.

Since joining Zenith in 1995, Ava has advanced the ROI of Zenith's roster of

clients including Toyota, Lexus, Verizon, Reckitt Benckiser, NestlÃƒÂ©, JPMorgan

Chase, Sonic, and Boston Beer. Jordhamo is behind such campaigns as the Toyota

Concert Series featured on Today, and the Toyota Halftime Report on Sunday

Night Football. Most recently, Ava served as President of Execution for

Zenith. She was named Advertising Working Mother of the Year in 2009.

Coleen Kuehn

President, Strategy

and Planning, MediaVest USA

Coleen Kuehn, named president, strategy and planning, MediaVest in March 2011,

oversees the agency's strategy and communications planning capability,

including the development of talent, tools and approaches. Coleen also serves

on MediaVest's Executive and Operations teams. She most recently served as

executive VP, chief strategist at MPG, leading their North American Strategic

Planning and Development. Kuehn also held brand management roles at American Express

and Coca-Cola and has worked with such clients as P&G and Sears. She was

named an Advertising Age "Women to Watch" and is an active member of

the Advertising Club in New York, AWNY, 4As, and Advertising Week board.

Dawn Ostroff

President, CondÃ© Nast Entertainment

Dawn Ostroff was named President of CondÃƒÂ© Nast Entertainment in September of

2011. She is responsible for the development and distribution of video and film

initiatives based on the company's branded content portfolio. Prior to joining

CondÃƒÂ© Nast, Ostroff was President of Entertainment for The CW network, where

she developed series such as Gossip Girl and Vampire Diaries. Ostroff chose to

leave her position there to relocate to New York to be closer to her husband

who had moved cross -country for business. Ostroff has held senior roles at

UPN, Lifetime, 20th Century Fox Television, Michael Jacobs Productions and

Kushner-Locke and worked at several local news channels.

Meryl

Poster

President of Television, The Weinstein Co.

Meryl Poster, named president of television for The Weinstein Company in

February 2011, oversees all development and production for a wide-range of

programming including reality series Project Runway. Since the show's

premiere on Lifetime, Poster has served as its executive producer as well as

being EP of its spinoffs After the Runway, Project Accessory and Project

Runway All Stars. She has also spearheaded the launches of VH1's Mob

Wives and HBO's The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency. Poster began her

career in 1986 at the William Morris Agency mailroom and has held key positions

at Miramax Films, Superb Entertainment and NBCU. While at Miramax, she

executive produced Oscar-winning Chicago and Oscar-nominated Chocolat,

among others.

María Elena Salinas

Co-anchor, Noticiero Univision and AquÃ y Ahora

Univision Network anchor Mara Elena Salinas is the voice to

millions of Hispanics in the U.S., along with 18 countries in Latin America, as

co-anchor of Noticiero Univision (News

Univision) since 1987 and the primetime news magazine AquÃÂ y Ahora

(Here and Now). In 2007, Salinas made history by co-hosting both the first ever

Democratic and Republican candidate presidential forums in Spanish on Univision.

Her work has earned her three national Emmy Awards and one regional. Salinas,

who is also an author and radio analyst, in 2000, launched a scholarship in her

name to be awarded to a Hispanic journalism student interested in pursuing a

career in Spanish language media. She was born in L.A. to Mexican immigrant

parents and resides in Coral Gables, Florida, with her two daughters.

Linda

Yaccarino

President, Cable Entertainment & Digital Advertising Sales, NBCUniversal

Linda Yaccarino was named president, cable entertainment & digital

advertising sales for NBCUniversal in October 2011. Yaccarino is responsible

for all cable entertainment and digital advertising sales for the company,

including the digital platforms for such networks as USA, Syfy, Bravo Media, E!

Entertainment, Oxygen Media and Style, among others. Previously, she

served as executive VP and COO of Turner Entertainment Ad Sales & Marketing

and Acquisitions. Yaccarino is credited with developing and enhancing

"inContext," a contextual platform that helps feature the right ad,

in the right place, at the right time. She was recognized by Adweek as

one of the "Ten Most Powerful Women in TV" and is actively involved

in WICT.

Stephanie Abrams

On-Camera Meteorologist, The Weather Channel, co-host

, Wake Up with Al

and

Your Weather Today

Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams is the co-host of Wake Up with Al with Al Roker and Your Weather Today with Mike Bettes on The Weather Channel. Since distinguishing herself while reporting live during the historic 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons, Abrams continues to cover significant storms firsthand for the network. Previously, Abrams was a morning meteorologist at WTXL-TV in Tallahassee, Fla. and is a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorology Society. When not reporting the daily forecast, Abrams enjoys camping, running marathons and traveling. Born and raised in Florida, Abrams' favorite place is the beach.

Deborah Norville

Anchor, Inside Edition

Two-time Emmy winner Deborah Norville has served as anchor of syndicated newsmagazine Inside Editionfor the past 16 years. Norville has covered and broadcast from the scene of some of the biggest news stories including Washington DC on 9/11, the inauguration of President Barack Obama and the Royal Wedding. She has been a reporter and anchor for WMAQ-TV, Chicago, Anchor for NBC News' Today Show and NBC News at Sunrise, CBS News's Street Stories and America Tonight, and MSNBC's Deborah Norville Tonight. Norville is also the author of several books and her love of crafting spurred the Deborah Norville Yarn Collection. She is married with three children and is active with many charities including the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

Michelle Miller

Correspondent, CBS News

Michelle Miller is currently a New York-based correspondent

and fill-in anchor for CBS News, and works on a variety of programs including

the CBS Evening News, CBS This Morning and CBS News Sunday Morning. Miller has reported on a wide spectrum of

international and national news including Hurricane Katrina, the 2004 and 2008

presidential elections and the 1992 Los Angeles riots, and has interviewed prominent

figures on both the local and world stage. Miller's outstanding performance in

her career has earned her many awards and honors, notably the Radio and

Television News Directors Association's Edward R. Murrow Award and the National

Association of Black Journalists' Award of Excellence. She was voted Woman of

the Year by the National Sports Foundation.

