Women At NBCU Expands Board

NBC Universal’s efforts to serve advertisers no matter what their audience target gained a boost this week. Facebook’s COO, Sheryl Sandberg, and MediaVest President of Investment and Activation Donna Speciale joined the board of Women At NBCU, the entity aimed at providing marketers with insights about women consumers. Formed in January 2009, the board serves as a think tank on female trends and marketing to women.



Among others named to the board, spearheaded by NBC Universal Women and Lifestyle Entertainment Networks President Lauren Zalaznick, are Meredith Whitney, a high-profile financial analyst; fashion designer Tory Burch; and Miriam Muley, CEO of 85% Niche, a women-focused marketing consultancy.



In addition to Speciale, Women At NBCU has a host of agency executive board members including Zenith Media’s Peggy Green, Ogilvy & Mather’s Shelly Lazarus and Electus’ Laura Caraccioli-Davis.