Women at NBCU Adds Six Members to Advisory Board

Women at NBCU, NBCUniversal's marketing initiative developed to reach women via its media assets, has announced the addition of six executives to its advisory board.

Julie Eddleman, marketing director, North American media and shopper marketing, Procter & Gamble; Annie Young-Scrivner, global chief marketing officer, Starbucks and president, Tazo; Susan Whiting, vice chair, Nielsen; Sarah Greenberg Roberts, head of publicity, The Weinstein Co.; Mindy Grossman, CEO, HSN, Inc. and Fiona Morrisson, most recently director of brand & advertising, JetBlue Airways, have joined the board currently chaired by Lauren Zalaznick, chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media.

"It's an honor to have these highly accomplished women join our board," said Zalaznick. "The Women at NBCU Advisory Board continues to attract some of the best and brightest in the industry, and illustrates the tremendous value gained from sharing outside perspectives with top-level experts. I am looking forward to working with this impressive group, uncovering timely insights related to marketing to women that we can share with the greater marketplace."

The Women at NBCU advisory board was created in 2009, and meets to discuss the current marketplace trends affecting women.