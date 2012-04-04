NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN

WOMEN IN THE GAME

Is the sports television world just an old boys' network behind the scenes? Hardly. From the executive suites to the production trucks and from network sports departments to league broadcasting divisions, there are plenty of women dictating how the exploding sports television business is stronger than ever as ratings and rights fees continue to climb.

ON JUNE 4 Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News will present their annual joint special report looking at the top females leading the way in off- camera roles in the sports television business.

TO NOMINATE: Email your nominee's bio and your pitch as to why she should make this prestigious list to bncletters@nbmedia.com.

DEADLINE: Nominations will be accepted until Thursday, April 26, 2012. We are sorry, but nominations after that date will not be considered.

Honorees will be celebrated in the pages of B&C and Multichannel News, online and via a special e-blast on JUNE 4.

ISSUE DATE: JUNE 4, 2012