Wolzien To Speak at TVB Conference

Media analyst Tom Wolzien will be a speaker at the annual Television Bureau of Advertising’s (TVB’s) 2006 Annual Marketing Conference. He will also serve as moderator for the conference session titled “Our Changing World.” This was announced Tuesday by TVB President Chris Rohrs.

The single topic for this year’s conference (the first time in TVB’s history that a conference has focused on one unifying theme) is “Television Goes Multiplatform.”

Before creating consulting firm Wolzien LLC in 2005, Wolzien was an analyst for Wall Street research firm Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Before that, he spent almost 16 years at NBC working in corporate business development and in production and executive management of network news.

Last week, NBC Universal’s President of Digital Media and Market Development Beth Comstock was tapped as the keynote speaker for the conference, which is being held this year on April 20 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York