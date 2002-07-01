WOLO to move ops to WCCB

WOLO-TV is the "Eyewitness News" station in Columbia, S.C., but in October, that

witness may have an unusual vantage point in another state.

Staffers at the ratings-challenged Bahakel Communications Group station confirmed

that they'd been told by management that the company was adopting a

"centralcast" from its WCCB(TV) Charlotte, N.C., station.

Insiders told Broadcasting & Cable they believed it would be the

end for many of the approximately 70 Columbia-based staffers' jobs and that

about 30 newsroom personnel -- including producers, on-air talent and

technicians -- had already been given notice.

Columbia newspaper The State reported that the cost-saving move was

intended to avoid costs of digitalization by using the already-converted

co-owned facility less than 100 miles away.

While local reports were unclear as to how many newsroom employees would

remain in Columbia, staffers predicted that the station would maintain a small news

staff, which will send reports to the Charlotte station, for a newscast produced

there and sent back over fiber-optic lines.

Bahakel's independent television station, WKFT in Fayetteville, N.C., ended its

locally produced news briefs earlier this year.