Wolfe exits PBS

PBS' top financial executive, Beth Wolfe, who has been executive vice

president of corporate services, is leaving to devote more time to her other

full-time job: raising her eight-year-old daughter, Patrice."

Wolfe spent 17 years with the noncommercial network, overseeing the service's

financial operations at a time of great growth -- from $74 million in 1986 to

$300 million today.

She joined PBS in 1985 as controller and was named chief financial officer in

1988 and executive VP in 1999.