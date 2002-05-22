Wolfe exits PBS
PBS' top financial executive, Beth Wolfe, who has been executive vice
president of corporate services, is leaving to devote more time to her other
full-time job: raising her eight-year-old daughter, Patrice."
Wolfe spent 17 years with the noncommercial network, overseeing the service's
financial operations at a time of great growth -- from $74 million in 1986 to
$300 million today.
She joined PBS in 1985 as controller and was named chief financial officer in
1988 and executive VP in 1999.
