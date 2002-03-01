Wolf Lake washes up at UPN
As expected, United Paramount Network is going to air canceled CBS series Wolf Lake.
Starting April 3, UPN will air five episodes of the series, which debuted on
co-owned CBS last fall and was pulled from the network after five weeks.
UPN will repeat the first episode March 3, then air four Wolf
Lake episodes that were produced but never aired on CBS.
Wolf Lake will replace canceled series Special Unit 2 Wednesdays at 9 p.m.
Two weeks ago, UPN executives announced that they would repeat CBS reality show
The Amazing Race 2 Friday nights later this season.
The synergistic moves come in the wake of CBS president Les Moonves's added
oversight of Viacom Inc.-owned UPN.
"As we look for ways to improve UPN's schedule even further, we are fortunate
to be able to take advantage of our partnership with CBS to assist us in our
efforts," new UPN Entertainment president Dawn Tarnofsky-Ostroff said. "After watching
several episodes of this edgy, suspenseful drama, we realized that series would
be ideal for the UPN audience."
Wolf Lake averaged 6.6 million viewers on CBS.
