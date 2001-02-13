WNYW inks new Yanks deal

WNYW-TV New York has signed a one-year deal to keep the New York Yankees non-cable broadcasts on its air next season. Fox-owned WNYW-TV will carry 50 Yankees games during the 2001 season, which will be the third straight season the Bronx Bombers have been on the station. The deal was reached with MSG Network, which has owned the broadcast rights to the Yankees since 1989 and carries the baseball team's games on cable as well. - Joe Schlosser