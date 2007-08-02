WNYW and WWOR Strike Deal With NY Giants

Fox 5 New York (WNYW) and My9 New York (WWOR) have struck an agreement with the New York Giants.

Fox 5 will broadcast more Giants games than any other station in the market with the new deal, and will also debut Giants Training Camp Report starting August 5th and Giants Game Plan starting September 9th.

My9 will have Giants Access Blue, which will begin September 8th, as well as four specials including a documentary on the Giants London trip set to air following the game on Fox 5.

Both Fox 5 and My9 are owned by the Fox Television Stations Group.