WNVT-TV Relinquishes Analog Spectrum

WNVT-TV Goldvein, Va., is the third U.S. station to win government approval

to cease analog operations and broadcast only in digital following the Federal

Communications Commission’s Sept. 12 approval of a plan to relinquish analog

channel 53.

The station said digital-only broadcasts on channel 30 are scheduled to begin

Nov. 1.

WNVT -- which airs world music and foreign and educational programming -- is one

of a handful of public stations not affiliated with PBS.

The station argued that eliminating dual broadcasts will help it to conserve

cash.

The FCC is allowing stations on analog channels 52-59 to switch to digital-only well ahead of the 2006 target date in order to make way for wireless

services slated for the spectrum.

Other stations given similar permission are Lenfest Broadcasting LLC's WWAC Atlantic City,

N.J., and KVMD Twentynine Palms, Calif.