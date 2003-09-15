WNVT-TV Relinquishes Analog Spectrum
WNVT-TV Goldvein, Va., is the third U.S. station to win government approval
to cease analog operations and broadcast only in digital following the Federal
Communications Commission’s Sept. 12 approval of a plan to relinquish analog
channel 53.
The station said digital-only broadcasts on channel 30 are scheduled to begin
Nov. 1.
WNVT -- which airs world music and foreign and educational programming -- is one
of a handful of public stations not affiliated with PBS.
The station argued that eliminating dual broadcasts will help it to conserve
cash.
The FCC is allowing stations on analog channels 52-59 to switch to digital-only well ahead of the 2006 target date in order to make way for wireless
services slated for the spectrum.
Other stations given similar permission are Lenfest Broadcasting LLC's WWAC Atlantic City,
N.J., and KVMD Twentynine Palms, Calif.
