WNJU-TV Makes Changes in Media Relations

NBC has combined media relations and public affairs duties at its co-owned Telemundo station, WNJU-TV Linden, N.J., and will put both under Liz Fischer, director of media relations for WNBC(TV) New York.

Fisher has been in that post since August 2002 and at the station since 1994, when she joined as press and publicity coordinator.

As part of the restructuring, Ofelia Castiblanco-Grillo, station relations representative at WNBC, will become senior community affairs representative for both stations. In addition, Jacqueline Candia will move from public affairs freelancer to publicist for the Telemundo station.

The restructuring coincides with the announced retirement of Manolo Garcia-Oliva, director of public relations and community affairs for WNJU-TV, who is exiting at the end of the year after over 30 years with Telemundo and more than 25 years with WNJU-TV.